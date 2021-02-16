OMG! Reem Shaikh and Sehban Azim go the SRK and Anushka way

MUMBAI: Tujhse Hai Raabta is one of the most loved and successful serials of television. The show is doing exceptionally well, and the storyline is grippy and interesting.

Reem and Sheban are an adorable pair, and the audiences love to watch their romance. They share amazing chemistry on screen.

There were many rumours doing the rounds that Reem and Sehban maybe in a relationship, and that’s why the chemistry is so good on screen. Moreover, they do have a great bond of friendship of the sets.

Now, we came across BTS video where Reem and Sehban are shooting a romantic sequence with Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai playing in the background.

The two look amazing together on screen and share great chemistry.

Fans have commented saying that they love their pair, and the two have become an iconic on-screen couple.

Recently, Reem had said that the chemistry is so good is because the duo shares a good rapport and they are best friends off-screen.

Well, there is no doubt that the two give us Anushka and SRK vibes.

