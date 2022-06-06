OMG! Is Reem Shaikh and Zain Imam starrer Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan going off air ?

Agastya enters the house to scare Meera, this time he shockingly gets trapped. Meera and Yug laugh at Agastya's foolishness when Pakhi comes to fight them back.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot, Colors TV's new serial Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is gaining a lot of attention. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh play Agastya and Pakhi, respectively, while Akshit Sukhija plays Pakhi's love interest, Ishaan.

Kishwer Rai Merchantt, who plays the character of Meera Raichand in the show, has shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets wherein she says her last reading. Fans are speculating that the show might go off air soon. Take a look at the video to learn more about the upcoming track. 

Meanwhile in the show, Agastya enters the house to scare Meera, this time he shockingly gets trapped.

Meera and Yug laugh at Agastya's foolishness when Pakhi comes to fight them back.

Pakhi comes with a backup plan because she always knew that Meera and Yug are not easy to deal with.

Will Yug and Meera be caught?

