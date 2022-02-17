Omg! Rishi confesses his feelings in Bhagyalakshmi, But is it for Lakshmi or Maliksha? Find out!

MUMBAI: The story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a wealthy businessman named Rishi Oberoi is told in the Zee TV show 'Bhagyalakshmi.' Despite this, she feels betrayed when she discovers the truth about her marriage.

One of Zee TV's most popular shows is Bhagyalakshmi, which stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare. Aman Gandhi, Munira Kudrati, Smita Bansal, and others appear in the show.

ALSO READ: Bhagya Lakshmi: High Drama! Destiny’s plan to bring Rishi and Lakshmi always together

Rishi's life will be in danger if he gets stuck in the bank and a bank robbery occurs, as we previously reported. Rishi and Lakshmi, as well as a number of others, are being held captive in the bank.

The cast of the show often shares behind the pictures, upcoming sneak peeks from the episodes, and fans' edits.

Rishi and Lakshmi's chemistry is adored by fans a lot and they often make edits but this time, Rishi might have confessed his feelings in reality to Maliksha sadly and not Lakshmi but because of a misunderstanding the confession letter and valentine gift end up in Lakshmi's hand and she gets very emotional when Rishi tells her the truth she gets very angry and asks him to stay away from her. Take a look at his confession letter here:

Meanwhile, on the show, Shalu, who is also with Lakshmi, keeps an eye on her and Rishi

Shaalu soon realizes that Rishi loves and cares for Lakshmi and is upset about their separation.

As a result, she decides to reunite them once more, with the assistance of Ayush.

The bank robbery, on the other hand, will cause havoc in Rishi's life, with Lakshmi once again becoming Rishi's savior while Malishka is left fuming.

Lakshmi cannot bear seeing Rishi in pain and rushes to his aid.

For More Entertainment News, Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com!

ALSO READ: Bhagya Lakshmi’s Maera Mishra reveals how she has never celebrated Valentine's Day till date and will only celebrate it after getting married!