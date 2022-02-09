OMG! RishMi aka Lakshmi and Rishi's reunion is something you just cant' miss!

MUMBAI: In the Zee TV serial Bhagyalakshmi, Lakshmi's marriage to an affluent businessman, Rishi Oberoi, takes her life in an unexpected direction. She, on the other hand, feels deceived when she discovers the truth.

The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and is a fan favorite.

Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare star in the Zee TV series Bhagyalakshmi. Among the stellar cast members are Uday Tikekar, Sooraj Thapar, Smita Bansal, Aman Gandhi, Maera Mishra, and others.

ALSO READ:OMG! Bhagyalakshmi: Lakshmi lashes out at Rishi, asks him to leave her alone!

Rishi is feeling very guilty about breaking Lakshmi's trust. And is very conflicted about his feelings.

Lakshmi is furious at him and the drama in the show is very intense and high voltage right now.

But the cast of the show shares a great bond and even though some of them might not get along on the reel screen they find moments of fun in between hectic shoots.

Rohit And Aishwarya might play characters that are not gelling well right now but the duo has a great bond and not just them they share a really fun equation with their other co-stars Aman Gandhi and Munira Kudrati.

The four of them are dancing on this reel together, and it is too hilarious. Take a look:



Even though Rishi and Lakshmi are at odds with each other, this reel is too fun to watch.

Meanwhile, on the show, we see that Lakshmi and Rishi once again come face to face in the bank.

And Shalu notices some strange people entering the bank.

Rishi wants to talk to Lakshmi but she is still furious with him and doesn't want to talk to him again.

On the other hand, Rishi's fate is in danger, and with Lakshmi out of his life, Neelam is worried sick about him.

Lakshmi taunts Rishi saying that does he even has a heart, Rishi responds to her saying that why doesn't only decide this as well.

Lakshmi asks Rishi to stop thinking about her and Finally decide what he wants to do. He can't have everything that he wants. While Rishi is walking his hands get stuck with Lakshmi's dhaga.

Will Lakshmi ever Forgive Rishi? Will they be safe from the robbers?

For More Entertainment News, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com!

ALSO READ: Bhagya Lakshmi: OH NO! Rishi takes the blame to save Lakshmi