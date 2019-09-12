News

OMG! Rohit and Sonakshi to consummate in Kahaan Hum Kahan Tum?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Sep 2019 07:03 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum has been gaining immense popularity among the audience.

The current track revolves around Rohit and Sonakshi struggling to get back to Mumbai after being stuck in a cold storage truck.

In the upcoming episodes, viewers will witness an interesting track with exciting twists and drama.

Sonakshi is in a critical condition after coming out of the cold storage. Thus, to give her warmth, Rohit hugs her.

When Sonakshi gains consciousness, Rohit plays a prank on her by saying that they consummated in the night.

This leaves Sonakshi in tears. Only later will she realize that Rohit was playing a prank.

Are you excited to watch the upcoming episodes? Hit the comments section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Star Plus, Kahan Hum Kahan Tum, Upcoming Episode Sstoryline, Rohit, Sonakshi, Karan V Grover, Dipika Singh, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

