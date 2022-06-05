OMG! Rohit Suchanti aka Rishi dances with this actress; no, it is not Aishwarya Khare aka Lakshmi

MUMBAI: Rohit Suchanti rose to fame for playing the role of Ratan Singh in Sony TV’s serial Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya. He made his television debut as a child artist in Saas Bina Sasural. So far, he has appeared in various television serials like Sasural Simar Ka, Warrior High, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Yeh Ishq Nahin Aasaan, Dil Ye Ziddi Hai, and Shadi Mubarak. Rohit also made his digital debut with ALT Balaji’s web series Class of 2017. He is a true trendsetter in fashion who enjoys experimenting with different styles.

Rohit’s role in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch.

Recently, the actor took to his Instagram feed where he was seen dancing with Maera Mishra aka Malishka. He captioned the video as, “Trying to bring 1975 and 2022 together.” In the background we can hear the old song Mehbooba Mehbooba from the film Sholay and the new song Oo Antava Mawa from the film Pushpa - The Rise.

Check out a glimpse of the same.

They both were even seen twinning in all black.

Talking about his show, there are lots of ups and downs going on in Rishi and Lakshmi lives.

