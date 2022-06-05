OMG! Rohit Suchanti aka Rishi dances with this actress; no, it is not Aishwarya Khare aka Lakshmi

Read on to know who Rohit aka Rishi shakes a leg with. Well, he is not dancing with Aishwarya aka Lakshmi.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Fri, 05/06/2022 - 19:56
OMG! Rohit Suchanti aka Rishi dances with this actress; no, it is not Aishwarya Khare aka Lakshmi

MUMBAI: Rohit Suchanti rose to fame for playing the role of Ratan Singh in Sony TV’s serial Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya. He made his television debut as a child artist in Saas Bina Sasural. So far, he has appeared in various television serials like Sasural Simar Ka, Warrior High, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Yeh Ishq Nahin Aasaan, Dil Ye Ziddi Hai, and Shadi Mubarak. Rohit also made his digital debut with ALT Balaji’s web series Class of 2017. He is a true trendsetter in fashion who enjoys experimenting with different styles.

Also read: Congratulations! Bhagya Lakshmi's Rohit Suchanti aka Rishi Oberoi has a surprise for his fans; CHECK OUT

Rohit’s role in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch.

Recently, the actor took to his Instagram feed where he was seen dancing with Maera Mishra aka Malishka. He captioned the video as, “Trying to bring 1975 and 2022 together.” In the background  we can hear the old song Mehbooba Mehbooba from the film Sholay and the new song Oo Antava Mawa from the film Pushpa - The Rise. 

Check out a glimpse of the same.

They both were even seen twinning in all black.

Talking about his show, there are lots of ups and downs going on in Rishi and Lakshmi lives.

Also read: Interesting! Rohit Suchanti could have stepped into Jim Sarbh's shoes in Padmaavat; here is proof

Well, what is your take on this? Do let us know your views.

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.

Zee TV Bhagya Lakshmi Rishi Lakshmi Malishka Rohit Suchanti Aishwarya Khare Smita Bansal Uday Tikekar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Fri, 05/06/2022 - 19:56

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
OMG! Rohit Suchanti aka Rishi dances with this actress; no, it is not Aishwarya Khare aka Lakshmi
MUMBAI: Rohit Suchanti rose to fame for playing the role of Ratan Singh in Sony TV’s serial Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya....
Super Star Singer Season 2 : Stunning! Salman Ali and his student Mani stunt the audience with their smashing jugalbandi performance
MUMBAI: Superstar Singer is a new reality show coming up on Sony TV. It’s a kids reality show. Kids between the age of...
MUST-READ! Yeh Rishta's Abhimanyu aka Harshad Chopda calls Pranali 'Looteri Dulhan'
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
Wow! This is how Anupamaa flaunted her mehendi design for her dream wedding with Anuj | Deets Inside
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been the most adored show on...
Exclusive! We should respect pets because they are dependent on us: Sai Tamhankar on brutality against pets
MUMBAI: Sai Tamhankar is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in the industry. We have seen some beautiful...
Udaariyaan: Upcoming TWIST! THIS person to save Tejo from the evil Angad
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV.  It is among the top shows on the TRP...
Recent Stories
Jolt for superstar Mohanlal as two more members quit AMMA panel
Jolt for superstar Mohanlal as two more members quit AMMA panel
Latest Video