OMG! Roshan and Anjali of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah WORE SIMILAR CLOTHES

MUMBAI: Television’s longest-running show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV and Neela Telefilms) has been winning hearts and charts for many years now. Its rib-tickling comical episodes along with the good messages that the show conveys has set an example on Indian television. Along with a great storyline, the show is known for having unique characterization.

Fans are crazy about the show and its star cast. One would find a lot of fan adoration not only through the way it is viewed but also how they gather around the set to have a glimpse of their favourite stars.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the few shows that have not only given popularity to the leads but to the entire star cast. The show has immense fan-following.

Fans keep a close eye on the show and a few of them noticed that Roshan aka Jennifer Mistry and Anjali aka Neha Mehta once wore similar clothes. As per the below picture, Roshan can be seen sporting the same Kurti which was worn by Anjali. However, the makers have styled them differently with different dupatta and hairdo.

Have a look at the picture:

Must say, the fans have a keen observation!

