OMG! Roshni to DIE in Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka

09 Dec 2019 12:50 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka is riding high on success. The show secured the top position in the TRP charts and that can also be credited to the crisp storyline and character work by the artists.

Now, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to ensure maximum entertainment and drama for the viewers.

In the previous episodes, both Roshni and Aman had to separate because of the family issues and false allegations on Roshni’s character.

Now, in the upcoming episodes, Rohni will be seen dying. Yes, you heard it right!

The jinn will attack Aman but Roshni will save him and in the course of action, Roshni will lose her life. Aman will then realise his feelings for Roshni.

Have a look at the promo:

Will Aman’s magic help in getting Roshni back to life?

