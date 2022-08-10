OMG! Rubina Dilaik spills the beans on Faisal Shaikh being part of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2?

MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik has carved a niche for herself in the television industry. The diva has been a part of several projects and is one of the most popular faces on the small screen. She was earlier seen in Bigg Boss 14, where she emerged as the winner of the show. She managed to beat singer Rahul Vaidya, who became the runner-up.

The actress has a massive fan following. Her fans shower her with a lot of love and support.

Post her Bigg Boss journey, she re-joined her show Shakti, where she essayed the role of Soumya. The show went off-air a couple of months ago.

She was last seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, where she was seen impressing the masses with her dancing skills.

The actress gave great performances and impressed the judges as well and emerged as the finalist of the show.

Since then, the show has come to an end, and now the fans miss watching her on screen.

She was seen in a few episodes of Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull.

The actress is quite active on social media and keeps posting about her whereabouts and what she is up to!

Now, while interacting with the media she was asked if she would send someone she knows in the house then who would it be? To this, the actress replied, “Why would I send someone inside the house? But I think Faisu would be a perfect choice for the show as he is quite mad and entertaining”

Well, Faisu’s name has popped up for this new season where he has been offered the show and the talks are on.

Well, the fans feel that the actor is apt for the show and he has the potential to go far in the game.

