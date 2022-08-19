OMG! Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa's on-screen and off-screen kids leaves her SHOCKED; here's why

Rupali Ganguly has not just garnered praises from the viewers but also from a lot of people from the industry for her show. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 08/19/2022 - 14:55
MUMBAI : Rupali Ganguly has left everyone stunned with her solid performance as Anupama in Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa. 

The actress made a smashing comeback on small screens after several years and it proved to be a massive hit. 

We all know that Ravivaar With Star Parivaar is entertaining us every week. 

The actors of the show come together and have some amazing moments. 

We came across a video from Ravivaar With Star Parivaar where Choti Anu turns Lord Krishna on the occasion of Janmashtami. 

The child actor also praised Rupali in a special message. 

Furthermore, one more on-screen child of Rupali Aashish Mehrotra couldn't stop praising his mom Anupamaa for being beside him when he lost his father. 

While Anupamaa's on-screen kids love her to the core, it seemed her real-life son Rudraansh had a totally different take on her. 

Rudraansh went on to say that Rupali comes home takes shower and sleeps and doesn't spend time with him. 

This leaves Rupali and others in splits. Gaurav Khanna couldn't stop himself from commenting on Rudraansh's pol khol moment for Rupali and said, "Bache Mann Ke Sachhe".

Take a look:

Well, Rupali is indeed one of the most loved characters. 

What is your take don't this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

