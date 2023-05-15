OMG! Rupali Ganguly can be defeated by this special person in her life; read to know more

Rupali is one of the superstars of television as she is ruling the television screens and now we came across a video where someone special in her life was defeated.
MUMBAI :Rupali Ganguly is a superstar on television, and these days, she is ruling the screens with her performance as Anupama.

She has been a part of many successful shows like Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai, Sanjivani, and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.

The Beauty was also a part of several reality shows like Bigg Boss Season 1, Zara Nachke Dikha, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2.

The actress is quite active on social media and often keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts and what she is up to.

Today, she is known as the number one actress on television and her show always tops the charts when it comes to the TRP ratings.

She is no less than a superstar on TV and has a massive fan following.

Yesterday was “Mother’s Day” and Rupali along with her son “Rudransh” went on to spent some time with each other, where they went bowling and had a good time.

Rupali promised that she would do bowling every day for one hour and her son is seen rejoicing as he defeats his mother.

Well, there is no doubt that Rupali and her son are giving major mother–son couple goals, and the bond they share is indeed special.

Rupali is one of the most loved superstars of television and today, she has a massive fan following.
 
