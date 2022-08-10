OMG! Rupali Ganguly reveals that her husband had to deal with These kinds of taunts? Details Inside!

Rupali Ganguly shines as Anupama and what makes the show so great is the ensemble cast which adds a lot of flavor to the show.
MUMBAI:Star Plus’s Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week.

The show has brought forward the story of an extremely strong woman who fights societal and family pressure to hold her identity strong. 

Rupali Ganguly shines as Anupama and what makes the show so great is the ensemble cast which adds a lot of flavor to the show. 

Rupali Ganguly is one of the top actresses in the country right now and she is winning hearts with her performance as Anupama. 

While she is getting all the awards and laurels, she recently revealed something, that has left the fans of the show a little stunned by some new revelations.

She revealed while talking to an entertainment portal that her husband had been subjected to some really vile taunts by people when Anupama started doing well. People would tell him that he was sitting at home, while his wife was out working, but she shut the naysayers up and revealed that her husband had actually taken early retirement.

And their lifestyles were still the same when she was not working, they has a wonderful lifestyle which is very simple and family oriented. As reported she also said that they don't believe in a materialistic lifestyle and love to live simply.

Rupali’s revelation has definitely left the fans stunned but it is wonderful to see the happy pair standing by each other.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/29/2023 - 20:16

