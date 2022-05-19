Omg! Sachin Shroff aka Rajeev has a major complaint from this costar in GHKKPM

Virat and Sai are unfortunately going to lose their child because Jagtap kidnaps Sai so as to take revenge against Virat
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Thu, 05/19/2022 - 18:47
Omg! Sachin Shroff aka Rajeev has a major complaint from this costar in GHKKPM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and features high on the TRP charts. The show features Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh playing the characters of Virat and Sai. Aishwarya Sharma plays Pakhi.

In this video, we see that Sachin Shroff aka Rajeev has a major question for his on-screen wife Shivani, played by actress Tanvi Thakkar. He says here, there is a story after every five minutes. Take a look at his hilarious video. 

Meanwhile, in the show, Virat and Sai are unfortunately going to lose their child because Jagtap kidnaps Sai only to take revenge against Virat. And now unknowingly amid this situation, Jagtap will put Sai’s unborn child at stake.

So, let’s see how Virat and Sai will face their upcoming problems.

