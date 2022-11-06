OMG! Sai aka Ayesha Singh wins the game against this person on the sets of GHKKPM

Virat and Sai are unfortunately going to lose their child because Jagtap kidnaps Sai only to take revenge on Virat.

 

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Sat, 06/11/2022 - 20:56
OMG! Sai aka Ayesha Singh wins the game against this person on the sets of GHKKPM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and features high on the TRP charts. The show features Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh playing the characters of Virat and Sai. Aishwarya Sharma plays Pakhi.  

Also read Wow! Shivani aka Tanvi Thakkar caught this co-star off guard in GHKKPM


Ludo has become one of the most popular and most loved games even after the many virtual games. In this video we see that Sai aka Ayesha Singh has won the Ludo Game against one of the creative directors Sandeep Kumar. She is on cloud nine and thrilled. Take a look at this amazing video below.  

Check out the video 
11  

Also read  Wow! Shivani aka Tanvi Thakkar caught this co-star off guard in GHKKPM

Meanwhile in the show we see that, Virat and Sai are unfortunately going to lose their child because Jagtap kidnaps Sai only to take revenge on Virat. And now unknowingly amid this situation, Jagtap will put Sayi’s unborn child at stake.

So, let’s see how Virat and Sai will face the upcoming problems.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein Star Plus Shaika Films Neil Bhatt Ayesha Singh Aishwarya Sharma Sheetal Maulik Shikha Bhatt Vihan Verma Kishori Shahane TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Sat, 06/11/2022 - 20:56

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Celebrities are judged by people who don’t realize what mental pressure they are going through- Delnaaz Irani
MUMBAI: While actress Delnaaz Irani is not one to indulge in replying to each and every negative comment about her on...
OMG! Sai aka Ayesha Singh wins the game against this person on the sets of GHKKPM
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently...
Too Hot To Handle! It's a pretty pink day for Reem Sameer, Check out her amazing pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read ...
Amazing! Parth samthaan steals the limelight in all whilte outfits
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read ...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Major Revelation! Armaan’s selfish reason revealed, Preesha understands and agrees
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Eye Pleaser! Tanya Sharma swoons the internet in these fabulous pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read ...
Recent Stories
Huge update! Aamir Khan in talks to play a lawyer in his next film
Huge update! Aamir Khan in talks to play a lawyer in his next film
Latest Video