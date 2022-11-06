OMG! Sai aka Ayesha Singh wins the game against This person on the sets of GHKKPM

Virat and Sai are unfortunately going to lose their child because Jagtap kidnaps Sai only to take revenge on Virat.

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Sat, 06/11/2022 - 22:40
OMG! Sai aka Ayesha Singh wins the game against This person on the sets of GHKKPM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and features high on the TRP charts. The show features Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh playing the characters of Virat and Sai. Aishwarya Sharma plays Pakhi.  


Also read Wow! Shivani aka Tanvi Thakkar caught this co-star off guard in GHKKPM

Ludo has become one of the most popular and most loved games amongst all the other exciting virtual games. In this video, we see that Sai aka Ayesha Singh has won the Ludo Game against one of the creative directors Sandeep Kumar. She is on cloud nine and thrilled. Take a look at this amazing video below.  

 Check out the video   
11

 

Also read  Wow! Shivani aka Tanvi Thakkar caught this co-star off guard in GHKKPM

Meanwhile in the show we see that, Virat and Sai are unfortunately going to lose their child because Jagtap kidnaps Sai only to take revenge on Virat. And now unknowingly amid this situation, Jagtap will put Sai’s unborn child at stake.

So, let’s see how Virat and Sai will face the upcoming problems.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Star Plus Shaika Films Neil Bhatt Ayesha Singh Aishwarya Sharma Sheetal Maulik Shikha Bhatt Vihan Verma Kishori Shahane TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Sat, 06/11/2022 - 22:40

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Celebrities are judged by people who don’t realize what mental pressure they are going through- Delnaaz Irani
MUMBAI: While actress Delnaaz Irani is not one to indulge in replying to each and every negative comment about her on...
Oh no! Anumapaa's Sara aka Alma Hussein has a unique diction to this thing, Check out
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored...
EXCLUSIVE! In all the excitement, I didn't wear knee pads and ended up with bruised knees: Akshay Kharodia OPENS UP about the current fight sequence in Pandya Store
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Omg! Something Massive is coming up in upcoming track in Sasural Simar Ka 2, Check out
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. One of the most popular shows, Sasural Simar...
OMG! Sai aka Ayesha Singh wins the game against This person on the sets of GHKKPM
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently...
Udaariyaan: Interesting! Tanya to complete her mission
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Colors TV show Udaariyaan will show that Jasmine will leave no stone unturned to make...
Recent Stories
Huge update! Aamir Khan in talks to play a lawyer in his next film
Huge update! Aamir Khan in talks to play a lawyer in his next film
Latest Video