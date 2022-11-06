OMG! Sai aka Ayesha Singh wins the game against This person on the sets of GHKKPM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and features high on the TRP charts. The show features Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh playing the characters of Virat and Sai. Aishwarya Sharma plays Pakhi.



Also read Wow! Shivani aka Tanvi Thakkar caught this co-star off guard in GHKKPM

Ludo has become one of the most popular and most loved games amongst all the other exciting virtual games. In this video, we see that Sai aka Ayesha Singh has won the Ludo Game against one of the creative directors Sandeep Kumar. She is on cloud nine and thrilled. Take a look at this amazing video below.

Meanwhile in the show we see that, Virat and Sai are unfortunately going to lose their child because Jagtap kidnaps Sai only to take revenge on Virat. And now unknowingly amid this situation, Jagtap will put Sai’s unborn child at stake.

So, let’s see how Virat and Sai will face the upcoming problems.

