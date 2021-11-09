OMG! Sai Ketan Rao expresses GRATITUDE as he poses as Raghav Rao amidst the final days of Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali shoot

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali is one of the most popular drama series on the small screens.

The show started airing earlier this year and has been working wonders.

Sai Ketan Rao has become a household name for his role Raghav Rao on the show.

Sai has proved his mettle in acting with his amazing performance, and fans are in love with his stylish personality as Raghav Rao.

ALSO READ: Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali: Disheartening! Pallavi and Raghav to part ways?

Moreover, Sai's on-screen pairing with Shivangi Khedkar aka Pallavi has become extremely popular. Fans fondly refer to them as Raghvi.

While Sai proved to be the right choice for Raghav's character, the actor has always expressed gratitude to fans as well as the makers of the show for giving him this opportunity.

And now, as a few weeks are left for the show to bid adieu, the star cast is busy enjoying each and every moment before they wrap up the shoot.

Sai shared a picture on his social media handle where he revealed that it is probably the last time he is dressed up as Raghav Rao.

The actor also expressed gratitude towards fans for showering all the love and support and making his character Raghav Rao a huge hit.

Sai thanked the makers of the show and the channel for giving him this great opportunity.

Take a look.

The actor signed off in Raghav Rao style with his signature word 'Ardamyinda'.

Will you miss Sai Ketan Rao in Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali? Tell us in the comments.

The show is based on Star Maa's Telugu series Gorintaku and produced by SOL Productions and Sandiip Films.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates

ALSO READ: Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali, 8th November 2021, Written Update Pallavi decides to forget Raghav