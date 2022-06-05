OMG! SaiRat fans boycott the upcoming rumoured surrogacy track in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, see reactions

MUMBAI: 'Boycott surrogacy track' is trending on Twitter and it's because of the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans.

In the upcoming episode of the show, fans will get to see Bhavani Kaku taking Sai-Virat, Shivani-Rajiv, and Pakhi-Samrat to the Kuldevi mandir. At the Kuldevi mandir, the pandit will do puja regarding the child. He will throw pebbles at the couples. The pebble meant to reach Sai goes to Pakhi. Fans are speculating about the surrogacy track of Pakhi. It has left them angry as they want Sai and Virat to have a happy reunion and future.

A netizen wrote, “We don’t want infertility angle in the first place. Let SaiRat live happily as husband and wife enjoying their lives eventually getting pregnant and experiencing the beautiful journey of pregnancy and parenthood together. “BOYCOTT SURROGACY TRACK”, while another commented, “ You showed Laddoo Gopal blessing Sai for a baby. Now don't change the script all of a sudden. While you always focussed on copying tracks from KD then please don't deviate now.. SaiRat deserve to have their own baby through normal pregnancy. @sidd_vankar BOYCOTT SURROGACY TRACK”.

The third user quoted, “It affects audience mental health when you show regressive tracks plus make sure the vamp are not shown the mirror, and always escape punishment. Instead glorify their pain BOYCOTT SURROGACY TRACK @StarPlus #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin” and the fourth user wrote, “BOYCOTT SURROGACY TRACK @StarPlus All ready makers served most disgusting things in the name of creativity. Audience can't take one more shitty track.”

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. It stars Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead.

Credit: BollywoodLife