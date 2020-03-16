OMG! Saisha Shinde confesses that Munawar Faruqui manipulated her during Lock Upp, expresses her hurt

Saisha and Munawar were seen in the reality show Lock upp Season 1. Now, she has spoken about how Munawar manipulated her in the game.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 08/31/2022 - 19:30
SAISHA + MUNAWAR

MUMBAI: Saisha Shinde rose to fame with her stint in Lock Upp Season 1. She was one of the finalists of the show. Munawar emerged as the winner. The audience loved his honesty.

They had a great bond on the show, and everyone liked their friendship.

On the show itself, Munawar confessed that he had a girlfriend. That’s when everyone came to know he is not single.

( ALSO READ - Wow! Saisha Shinde confirms Munawar's participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi, says "That's the reason I am not doing the show"

Now, in an interview, Saisha spoke about how Munawar manipulated her in the game, which worked for him.

She said “He definitely manipulated me, but that was his game. He did it to win the show. He did it with everyone and not only with me. That’s fine as the goal was to win the show. Yes, I was hurt, but that’s okay. It’s all in the past.”

Well, many female fans of the actor are also madly in love with him and were heartbroken to know that he is already in a relationship.

These days, Munawar is grabbing the headlines as he would be participating in the reality show Khatron ke Khiladi.

Saisha had said she wasn’t doing the show as Munawar was a part of it.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ - 'Lock Upp': Saisha Shinde opens up on having sex with well-known fashion designer

 

 

