OMG! Salman Khan shares the title announcement of his upcoming film, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'; Shehnaaz Gill to be part of the film

MUMBAI : The teaser for Salman Khan starrer “Kisi ka Bhai, Kisi ki Jaan’ released today and it has struck the audience with a surprise as it also has Shenzaaz Gill .

Watch the teaser here:

The film is being produced by Salman Khan and also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Duggabati , Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam.

Shehnaaz Gill recently announced that she is also a part of the upcoming Sajid Khan’s film “100 Percent” starring John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi.

ALSO READ: Interesting! Abhishek Bachchan gives a classic reply to Shehnaaz Gill’s tweets on ‘Beard’

Shehnaaz Gill has come a long way since she began her journey with the Punjabi music video “Shiv Di Kitaab” in 2015. She did various Punjabi music videos and a couple of Punjabi films after that. In 2019, she entered Big Boss 13 as a celebrity contestant where is gained a lot more fame. She ended up as the second runner-up of the show.

While she was in the house, her single “Veham” came out followed by some other singles by the name “Sidewalk", "Range" and "Ronda Ali Peti". Gill then appeared in a number of music videos including "Bhula Dunga", "Keh Gayi Sorry", "Kurta Pajama", "Waada Hai", "Shona Shona" and "Fly". In Khan released this morning, she has been trending online. Her fans are over the moon with the news. Shenaaz always shared a great bond with Salman and looked up to him. Even during Big Boss 13, Salman praised and appreciated her a lot. When she guest appeared on the grand finale of Big Boss 14, both of them shared an emotional moment remembering Sidharth Shukla.

With her announcing two of her upcoming films, people can’t wait to see her on the big screen.

ALSO READ: Interesting! Abhishek Bachchan gives a classic reply to Shehnaaz Gill’s tweets on ‘Beard’

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.