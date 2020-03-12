OMG! Sana Khan takes back the washing machine that she gifted to ex-boyfriend Melvin Louis.

MUMBAI: Talk about ugly break-ups and we have a fresh example of Sana Khan and Melvin Louis.

The duo painted the town red while they dated each other for about a year but things changed drastically when the Jai ho actress announced her break-up with choreographer Melvin.

Things didn’t end their as Sana went all out to expose the ordeal that she went through. Sana has put many allegations on Melvin some of which are cheating on her, drugging other girls for money, making a girl pregnant etc.

Recently, Melvin leaked a recording of her wherein the actress said that she wants to humiliate him publicly. However, Sana have called the recording as a baseless evidence.

TellyChakkar.com have exclusively learned that Sana gifted a washing machine to Melvin which she has taken back. Yes, you read it right.

The duo apparently returned the gifts to each other that they exchanged in the course of their courtship period. After a couple of days, Sana asked Melvin to return the washing machine that she gifted her.

Looks like this matter is not going to end anytime soon.

