OMG! Sara Tendulkar's DATE NIGHT picture with THIS person goes viral, READ

MUMBAI: Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar is one of the most popular star kids.

She often makes headlines for her style statements. This time, she is grabbing eyeballs for her 'Date Night' pictures.

Taking to her Instagram story, she shared glimpses from her date night and the same has gone viral for all the right reasons.

Well, Sara Tendulkar went out on a 'Date Night' with Kanika Kapoor, who is a popular singer. The two seem to be very close to each other and are often seen commenting on each others' posts. It so happened that the two beauties had shared a 'hold hand' posture which is very popular amongst couples. Kanika Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and shared the pictures which are now the talk of the social town. The two ladies turned goofy and posed as couples.

Take a look at their pictures here.

Sara Tendulkar was linked to cricketer Shubhman Gill. However, they have not reacted to the rumours. Sara also grabbed the attention of Bollywood actors such as Kartik Aaryan, Arjun Kapoor to name a few. Her Instagram posts often grab the attention of her admirers.

Sara is pretty popular for her fashion choices. Her unconventional traditional avatar had become the talk of the town a couple of weeks ago. She posted a couple of pictures on her social media handle on the occasion of Diwali. Sara ditched the usual pastels and opted for a black designer lehenga that had an off-shoulder choli and she stunned in the outfit.

