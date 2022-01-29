OMG! Sasural Simar Ka 2's Vivaan Oswal is the new CEO of the Oswal family!

MUMBAI: Sasural Simar Ka 2 the Colors show produced by Rashmi Sharma Productions is ruling the hearts of the audiences with its intriguing storyline. It stars Radhika Muthukumar, Avinash Mukherjee, Tanya Sharma, Karan Sharma and Sumit Bhardwaj in leads.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Ziddi Dil Maane Na fame Simple Kaul on being an entrepreneur and an actor simultaneously: When I started my restaurant business, I had quit acting for a while

In this picture we see that Jayati Bhatia who plays the chacret of Geetanjali Devi Oswal, Vibha Bhagat playing the charcter of Chitra Oswal and Karan Sharma playing the charcter of Vivaan Oswal in the show. Vivaan has shared on his Instagram story that Vivaan is going to be the CEO of the Oswal family business.

Check out the video:

Fans are just shocked to know this fact but are just loving the fact that how well the actors bond with each other. While in the show, we see that Simar (Radhika Muthukumar) being subjected to a lot of humiliation at the hands of Gitanjali Devi. However, we also saw Simar winning her challenge by cooking everything that was needed for Bhog on Makar Sankranti.

Also read: HURRAY! Udaariyaan's Jasmin Singh aka Isha Malviya invites all for her Atrangi Wedding

However, Reema (Tanya Sharma) decided to manipulate things and was seen adding a bottle full of salt into the khichdi made by Simar. However, the coming episode will see Reema getting into a problem situation when Aarav’s mother will see her adding salt. While the mother will threaten Reema that she will have to tell all of it to Vivaan.

However, Reema will further manipulate the situation by increasing the burner fire that is cooking the Khichdi. She will put the flame on high so that it will get ruined.

With this act of Reema exposed?

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com



