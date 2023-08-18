OMG! This on-screen jodi takes over Shivangi and Mohsin aka Shivin on the most popular Jodi charts chosen by the audience

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 08/25/2023 - 20:56
Shivangi

MUMBAI: Many new television shows went on air and many went off the air. Some long-reigning shows stayed at the top. A lot of new shows with new pairings and new casts also premiered this year, and with that, a few new actors made their television debut.

ALSO READ: Kya Baat Hai! Twitter fans rejoice as they get an AraNsh reunion after weeks, share hilarious reactions over Reyansh and Aradhana's meeting

The cast of the show has always been the pillar for what shows will turn out like. The romance and love story of the main leads is what keeps the shows going. From the iconic roles of Anurag and Prerna, Mihir-Tulsi, and Ram-Priya to Imlie-Aryan and Abhimanyu and Akshara.

But fans also have shipped the real-life actors who may or may not have been couples, popular names like PriyAnkit, #TejRan and Sidnaaz are all the couple names courtesy of the fans.

So, when recently the fans were asked to choose who they rated as their favorite TV couple, they chose PriyAnkit as their top contender, followed by SumAan, TejRan and then AbhiRa.

But one of the stunning updates was the entry of new couples, fiction and from reality shows, amongst which are Aradhana and Reyansh aka AraNsh played by Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon. But the surprising thing is that it has taken over ShivIN, aka Shivangi and Moshin as the popular couple.

Check out the poll:

Kushal and Shivangi’s chemistry has been greatly appreciated by fans, who take to Twitter to share their favorite reactions, scenes and more. 

What did you think of the list? Tell us your thoughts in the comment below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: OMG! Have Sony TV's RaYA, ArAnsh and KIaan taken over as the most popular couples on TV right now? Find out why

Poll credits: Telly Creates, Twitter 

Aransh Shivin Mohsin Khan Shivangi Joshi priyankit TejRan and Sidnaaz pranbir Preerun Shivi AbhiRa Sumaan Kaira Manan Best Jodis Ankit Gupta Tejasswi Prakash Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary Shenaaz Gill Top couples TellyChakkar
About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 08/25/2023 - 20:56

OMG! This on-screen jodi takes over Shivangi and Mohsin aka Shivin on the most popular Jodi charts chosen by the audience
