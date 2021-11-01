OMG! Shaheer Sheikh And Erica Fernandes final goodbye to Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3; See Pics

MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes bid farewell to fans from the sets of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3; see all the photos from their last day on set

Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes along with the cast have wrapped up the shoot of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3. The show, which started on July 12, had a run of barely a few months this time owing to low TRPs. While bidding their final goodbyes, the cast clicked photos and had a fun time with each other. Here's taking a look at the pictures from the last day of their shoot.

One with the entire cast

Here, the entire cast of the show is seen all smiles for the camera. They also shot a fun boomerang. It's refreshing to see Erica, Shaheer in their casual clothes, chilling on the set.

Erica, Alka Mogha and Cheshtha Bhagat have fun on the sets

It's fun to see Erica in a Wonder Woman shirt and Cheshtha Bhagat in a short black dress. Even Alka Mogha is dressed differently. This is so unlike how they dress up in the show.

Shaheer poses with his on-screen daughter

Shaheer and Erica both are fond of their on-screen kids. It must have been hard for the two to say goodbye to the little ones on set. Here, Shaheer can be seen with his on-screen daughter Soha played by Alia Shah.

Erica and Shaheer strike a pose with reel family

Erica and Shaheer pose for one last time with their reel family, Vaibhav Singh (Vicky), Prerna Panwar (Elena) and Alka Mogha (Radha). They are sporting beautiful ethnic outfits.

06/8Ending the show with a smile

Erica, Cheshtha, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Alka are seen with kids Shubh and Soha. Over the years, they have become a family. Even though this season was a finite one, it ended sooner than everyone expected.

Also read: Ooh la la! Jethalal mesmerized on seeing Babita in a dress in Taarak Mehta

07/8 Erica with on-screen daughter

Erica is super fond of the kids on set and while it's not been the one where she was happy with her character, she certainly did cherish the time she got to spend with her favourites on-screen and in real life.

08/8 Shaheer and Erica bid farewell

The two were seen in a video where they closed doors to the third season of the show. It remains to be seen if they will be back together with a fresh season of this one or some other show.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and gossips.

Credits: TOI