OMG! Shaheer to star in a Yash Raj movie?

MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh is one of the most loved actors of television. The actor rose to fame with his performance as Dev Dixit in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi.

Post that, the actor played the character of Salim in the serial Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali and currently, he is ruling the television screens with his performance as Abeer in Yeh Rishte Hai Pyar Ke. There is no doubt that Shaheer is a very talented man and given his chiseled looks and deft of acting, watching him on the 70mm won't be a surprise.

As we all know, the actor has a massive fan following and a lot of fan clubs dedicated to him. One of the fan clubs shared his picture with the casting director of YRF, Shanoo Sharma, which has made fans to believe that he might star in a movie. Earlier too, there were rumours doing the rounds that Shaheer might make his Bollywood debut but there was no confirmation about the same.

Well, if there is any truth to this rumour then would be one of the best debuts for the actor!