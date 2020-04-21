News

OMG! Shakti slaps Raghav

Shakti and Raghav make an adorable pair and she accidentally slaps him

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Apr 2020 05:02 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus dance reality show Dance Plus is a very successful series on television.

The show witnesses the contestants   being trained by coaches Puneet, Dharmesh, Shakti, and in the latest season she was replaced by choreographer Karishma.

 And one of the USP of the show is that it’s been hosted by Raghav who makes the show very entertaining. The fun banter between Raghav and Shakti is loved by the audience.

 In the below video Shakti slaps Raghav  which shocks Remo , his wife and the judges.

 She slaps him as Remo’s wife asks  her to do so as he always troubles her. Raghav challenges her Shakti, not knowing that it will happen for real.

 Raghav is in a shock  and he doesn’t know how to react. But later on, she apologies to him and gives him a big hug. She herself is shocked and says it happened by mistake.

 The dancer turned actress feels guilty post the incident and also says that she did it, as the Boss's wife said so.

 Well, there is no doubt that Shakti and Raghav make her very adorable pair and the fans love to see their interaction with each other as it’s too hilarious.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

Tags Star Plus Dance Plus Puneet Dharmesh Shakti Mohan Raghav Juyal Remo D'souza TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Sharad and Ripci’s wedding moments on...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here