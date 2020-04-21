OMG! Shakti slaps Raghav

MUMBAI: Star Plus dance reality show Dance Plus is a very successful series on television.

The show witnesses the contestants being trained by coaches Puneet, Dharmesh, Shakti, and in the latest season she was replaced by choreographer Karishma.

And one of the USP of the show is that it’s been hosted by Raghav who makes the show very entertaining. The fun banter between Raghav and Shakti is loved by the audience.

In the below video Shakti slaps Raghav which shocks Remo , his wife and the judges.

She slaps him as Remo’s wife asks her to do so as he always troubles her. Raghav challenges her Shakti, not knowing that it will happen for real.

Raghav is in a shock and he doesn’t know how to react. But later on, she apologies to him and gives him a big hug. She herself is shocked and says it happened by mistake.

The dancer turned actress feels guilty post the incident and also says that she did it, as the Boss's wife said so.

Well, there is no doubt that Shakti and Raghav make her very adorable pair and the fans love to see their interaction with each other as it’s too hilarious.

