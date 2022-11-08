OMG! Shaktimaan fame Mukesh Khanna lands in legal trouble for his derogatory remarks for women, details inside

Mukesh Khanna best known for his roles in Shaktimaan, Mahabharata, Saugandh, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha, Barsaat, Vishwamitra has been recently trolled massively for his derogatory remarks in connection with women of the society

MUMBAI : Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna on Wednesday received flaks on social media for his remarks comparing women who ask for sex to "sex workers". The two-day-old clip went viral on the internet.

Now, the Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) issued a notice to Delhi Police cyber cell seeking registration of an FIR against Khanna for his alleged "derogatory and misogynist comments against women".

Best known for playing Bhishma Pitamah in BR Chopra's "Mahabharat" and superhero "Shaktimaan", Khanna said, "If a girl asks a boy to have sex, she is not a girl, she is a sex worker. Because a decent girl belonging to a civilised society would never say such things," the 64-year-old actor said in a video posted on his YouTube channel called Bheeshm International recently.

Khanna also received flak on social media. "If any actor says such bullshit, he's asking for limelight from Mukesh Khanna," a user wrote. Another user said, "Amazing logic. I understand though, that no girl might have said this to him. So it's great for him to remain in this delusion for life." "Sorry Shaktimaan, this time you're the one in the wrong here," another tweet read.

