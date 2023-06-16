OMG! Shalin Bhanot turns Bekaboo set into an impromptu concert, and grooves to this Hit SRK song!

MUMBAI: Shalin Bhanot is a well-known name in the television industry and he got very popular with his stint in the Bigg Boss 16 house.

Post the show, he backed one produced by Balaji Telefilms titled Bekaboo, where he is the lead and is seen with Eisha Singh for the first time.

Fans have showered a lot of love on the duo and the show has received a good reception.

Fans tune in to the show for the great chemistry between Shalin and Eisha. And while we saw a theatrical and entertaining side of Shalin in the BIgg Boss and they love it, it's not just hard work and no play, on the sets of Bekaboo. Shalin and Monalisa broke out into an impromptu dance session, and on an iconic song, he danced to SRK’s hit song, Chaiyaa Chaiyaa.

When fans saw the video, they couldn’t help but be charmed by Shalin’sdnace moves, he became very enthusiastic and it creates such a good moment for people on the set and a fun watch for the viewers.

Sadly, there have been rumors that the show is going off-air. Shalin Bhanot who plays the lead gave his stance saying, “What? No! This is baseless. Yes, the show is a finite series and it will end someday. But, no, it is not going off air anytime soon. In fact, from the response I have been getting, the audience is loving the show. We were number 1 on Voot some days back, which means that the audience is loving the show. So, No, Bekaaboo is not going off air anytime soon”

