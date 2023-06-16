OMG! Shalin Bhanot turns Bekaboo set into an impromptu concert, and grooves to this Hit SRK song!

Fans tune in to the show for the great chemistry between Shalin and Eisha. And while we saw a theatrical and entertaining side of Shalin in the Bigg Boss
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Fri, 06/16/2023 - 13:25
Shalin Bhanot

MUMBAI: Shalin Bhanot is a well-known name in the television industry and he got very popular with his stint in the Bigg Boss 16 house.

Post the show, he backed one produced by Balaji Telefilms titled Bekaboo, where he is the lead and is seen with Eisha Singh for the first time.

ALSO READ: Congratulations! Bigg Boss 16 fame Shalin Bhanot buys a Swanky new car, check out

Fans have showered a lot of love on the duo and the show has received a good reception.

Fans tune in to the show for the great chemistry between Shalin and Eisha. And while we saw a theatrical and entertaining side of  Shalin in the BIgg Boss and they love it, it's not just hard work and no play, on the sets of Bekaboo. Shalin and Monalisa broke out into an impromptu dance session, and on an iconic song, he danced to SRK’s hit song, Chaiyaa Chaiyaa.

Check out the video here:

When fans saw the video, they couldn’t help but be charmed by Shalin’sdnace moves, he became very enthusiastic and it creates such a good moment for people on the set and a fun watch for the viewers.

Sadly, there have been rumors that the show is going off-air. Shalin Bhanot who plays the lead gave his stance saying, “What? No! This is baseless. Yes, the show is a finite series and it will end someday. But, no, it is not going off air anytime soon. In fact, from the response I have been getting, the audience is loving the show. We were number 1 on Voot some days back, which means that the audience is loving the show. So, No, Bekaaboo is not going off air anytime soon”

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: What! Bekaboo to go off-air? Lead Shalin Bhanot spills the beans

Shalin Bhanot Eisha Singh Monalisa Zain Imam Bekaboo Ekta Kapoor Balaji Telefilms Sony TV Colors Beauty and the Beast TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Fri, 06/16/2023 - 13:25

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Titli: Bold move! Titli walks out of her wedding despite the family pressure
MUMBAI:StarPlus has brought for its audience an unusual and never-seen-before love story titled TITLI. A perfect...
Sexy! Udan Patolas actress Apoorva Arora is too hot to handle in these pictures
MUMBAI :Over the time with her amazing acting contribution actress Apoorva Arora has been grabbing the attention of the...
OMG! Shalin Bhanot turns Bekaboo set into an impromptu concert, and grooves to this Hit SRK song!
MUMBAI: Shalin Bhanot is a well-known name in the television industry and he got very popular with his stint in the...
Leena Goenka to portray ‘Dimple’ in &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai
MUMBAI: Leena Goenka, known for her appearances in multiple television shows, is slated to join &TV’s cult comedy,...
Expect the unexpected: Sunny Leone to be seen on JioCinema’s Bigg Boss OTT Season 2
MUMBAI: JioCinema’s Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is making waves and has the nation abuzz ever since its announcement.Now as...
Adipurush movie review: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer had the potential to be better, but...
MUMBAI : We have seen Ramayana multiple times as TV shows, movies, and even OTT series. When Adipurush starring Prabhas...
Recent Stories
Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali
Adipurush movie review: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer had the potential to be better, but...
Latest Video
Related Stories
Leena Goenka
Leena Goenka to portray ‘Dimple’ in &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai
Celestial Stars
Celestial Stars named after your Favorite Zee TV stars! From Radha-Mohan and Preeta-Karan to Prachi-Ranbir and Rishi-Lakshmi, Zee TV Jodis get stars named after them in an industry-first initiative
Nirjar Patel
EXCLUSIVE! Nirjar Patel to enter Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Main Hoon Aprajita
“I'm living out a dream that my dad once held close to his heart” says Main Hoon Aprajita actor Varun Kasturia
Ayush Srivastava
Exclusive! Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul fame Ayush Srivastava bags Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3
The Kapil Sharma Show
Sad! The Kapil Sharma Show famed Tirthanand Rao breaks silence on his suicide attempt, says “I had no option left”