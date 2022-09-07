OMG! Shamita Shetty talks about doing reality shows; says “I am done with it now, won’t be part of reality shows”

MUMBAI: Shamita Shetty’s game was loved by the audience. She was one of the strongest players. The viewers have liked her game since her OTT days.

We did see the emotional outburst of Shamita when the actor got eliminated from the show. She also fell sick and had to leave the house for her medical treatment. Her fans were worried and wanted to know when the actress would be returning and that proved how huge her fan following was.

Post that, the actress returned with a bang and never gave up in the game, though there were many moments where she was targeted; age-shamed, and even told the worst things by Tejasswi. But she held herself high and handled it with dignity.

She has been tagged as one of the most dignified contestants of Bigg Boss and the audience did think that she would be winning the show but she emerged as the third runner-up of the show and walked out with grace.

Now in a recent interview, she was asked if she would do another reality show to which the actress said that “Honestly I have been part of all the big reality shows on television. From Bigg Boss to Khatron Ke Khiladi, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa every show I have done. I have spent half the year in the Bigg Boss house. So I have some other stuff happening now, so I just want to focus on that”.

Well, it seems like Shamita is done doing reality shows and now she wouldn’t be doing any of them.

