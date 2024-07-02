OMG! Shark Tank India 3: Aman Gupta tears up signed cheque as entrepreneur brothers blow away Rs 1.5 Crore deal; Read on to know more!

MUMBAI: On Shark Tank India, two entrepreneur brothers were presented with a surefire deal, but they were able to blow out at the last minute. It was a transaction that suited both entrepreneurs perfectly: "Sharks" Aman Gupta and Ritesh Agarwal decided to jointly fund a fast-food firm based in Gujarat in exchange for debt and equity. What prompted the transaction to collapse, then?

The brothers presented their ambitious ideas for the future in an appealing pitch. They valued their brand at Rs 150 crore and requested Rs 1.5 crore in exchange for 1% equity. With the backing of the sharks, the brothers' company, Zorko, which has 150 locations in several Indian cities, declared its intention to start at least eight new ventures.

For various reasons, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, and Peyush Bansal withdrew from the agreement; nonetheless, Aman and Ritesh chose to move forward with it. They made the business owners an offer of Rs 10 lakh each for 1% equity and Rs 1.3 crore on debt. Although the brothers were amicable, they were eager to receive mentorship from both Ritesh and Aman for a total of twenty-five hours each.

Aman stated that the brothers would just need to have faith in him, as he felt uncomfortable about dedicating a specific amount of hours. Ritesh committed the hours without any trouble at all. The final checks were signed by both "sharks," and Aman even stood up to give them to the brothers, but they remained steadfast about getting 25 hours each from them.

“Oh bhai, sun, I know what you’re saying, but I’m not going to commit hours to you. If I like you, I can get you to sit with me, I can introduce you to your team, but I’m not going to commit hours,” Aman said, stating that he wants to avoid making any false claims.

“You have to trust him,” Ritesh said. However, the business owners maintained their position. “What’s the fun without a commitment?” one of them said. Ritesh agreed to raising his commitment to twenty-five hours and stated, “Chalo, deal pakki (the deal is done).” However, Aman quickly withdrew his consent and tore up the check he had signed after spotting their hesitation. As Aman withdrew, Ritesh also retracted his offer. “You’re indecisive, and for that reason, I’m out.” The two brothers so lost out on Rs 1.5 crore as a result.

