OMG! Shark Tank India: Did you know that Anupam Mittal’s Wife has a Connection to Salman Khan! Details Inside!

MUMBAI: Shark Tank India has proven to viewers that it has something for everyone, whether it's boosting the entrepreneur or business building mindset, providing the perfect start-up crash course, nonstop social media conversations, viral quirky one-liners from the sharks, or even government social media handles joining the meme fest.

Week after Week it inspires business minds and entrepreneurs of the country by providing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to present their innovative business ideas to achievers and kings of the start-up ecosystem, a.k.a. the Sharks, in order to receive the funding and support they require.

ALSO READ:Must Read! A sneak-peek into the Net Worth of the women entrepreneurs judging the ‘Shark Tank India’ show

Anupam Mittal, the judge and CEO of Shaadi.com, and his wife Anchal Kumar's wedding is one of the viral videos. Surprisingly, this video has drawn widespread attention to Anupam's wife, who works in the entertainment industry. Here's everything you need to know about it:

Anchal Kumar, Anupam's wife, is a model and actress who used to be a contestant on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss. She was a Bigg Boss 4 contestant who lost to Shweta Tiwari. It was also the first season of the Salman Khan-hosted show. Anchal was on the show for six weeks before being evicted after about 40 days

On social media, an old video from Anupam and Anchal's wedding has gone viral. They appear in the video as a bride and groom who dance and celebrate with their friends and family. In this video, Shabbir Ahluwalia, the actor from Kumkum Bhagya, and Manish Malhotra, the designer, can both be seen. Anupam is seen speaking about his life with Anchal as the video progresses. "I am looking forward to my life with her," he says. I'm ecstatic, and we're about to embark on a new chapter in our lives.

Anchal Kumar's popularity grew following her appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show with Anupam Mittal.

All seven sharks from Shark Tank India, along with their families, were featured in one of the most recent episodes of the comedy show. Anchal was also seen in the audience and became a part of the show. It appears that seeing her there jogged people's memories and piqued their interest in learning more about her rose.

Shark Tank India is going to reach its finale in a couple of episodes for this season.

For more Entertainment News, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com!

ALSO READ: AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Why people don't want to see Ashneer Grover in Shark Tank India Season 2?