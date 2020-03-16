OMG! Sheetal Maulik aka Sonali Chavan and Sneha Bhawsar aka Karishma Chavan are up with something relatable in GHKKPM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and features high on the TRP charts. The show features Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh playing the characters of Virat and Sai. Aishwarya Sharma plays Pakhi.

Sheetal Maulik as Sonali Chavan Sneha Bhawsar as Karishma Chavan are up with something relatable video together. Fans are loving their on and off-screen bond in the show. Take a look at this video to see their funny banter together.

Check out the video

Meanwhile in the show we have seen that, Pakhi will later make up fake false allegations against Sai, claiming that she was unable to find a surrogate and thus has not revealed many details about the surrogacy.

Geeta and her husband will become terrified and refuse to undergo the procedure.

Pakhi will cleverly brainwash Geeta and her husband, even having Geeta block Sai's number so she cannot get in touch and clear up the disagreement.

Will Pakhi be able to succeed in her dirty games or not?

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.