News

OMG! Shefali Jariwala and Sidharth Shukla to be LOCKED in a washroom in Bigg Boss 13

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
14 Jan 2020 12:13 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is providing helluva masala to the viewers. Undoubtedly, the show has become number one in non-fiction genre.

Last week was filled with quite interesting and fun tasks. However, the Weekend Ka Vaar episode was quite fiery as the host Salman Khan lost his calm on contestant Shehnaaz Kaur Gill.

In the upcoming episodes, Shehnaaz who was extremely upset with almost all the contestants of the house will finally mellow down and be normal with everyone. In a conversation with Shefali Jariwala and Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz will ask if Shefali loves Sidharth. Sidharth will then reveal that they were dating long back. They would also joke around saying that they still love each other.

On hearing about Sidharth and Shefali, Shehnaaz will ask them to go into the washroom. The duo will adhere and get themselves locked in the washroom while Shehnaaz will be curious and will be seen knocking the door.

Are you excited for the upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 13?

Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Colors, Bigg Boss 13, Shefali Jariwala, Sidharth Shukla, Weekend ka Vaar, Salman Khan, Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma, Aarti Singh, Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima Tuli, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Tiger Shroff ,Disha Patani & Aayush Sharma at...

more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days