OMG! Shefali Jariwala and Sidharth Shukla to be LOCKED in a washroom in Bigg Boss 13

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is providing helluva masala to the viewers. Undoubtedly, the show has become number one in non-fiction genre.

Last week was filled with quite interesting and fun tasks. However, the Weekend Ka Vaar episode was quite fiery as the host Salman Khan lost his calm on contestant Shehnaaz Kaur Gill.

In the upcoming episodes, Shehnaaz who was extremely upset with almost all the contestants of the house will finally mellow down and be normal with everyone. In a conversation with Shefali Jariwala and Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz will ask if Shefali loves Sidharth. Sidharth will then reveal that they were dating long back. They would also joke around saying that they still love each other.

On hearing about Sidharth and Shefali, Shehnaaz will ask them to go into the washroom. The duo will adhere and get themselves locked in the washroom while Shehnaaz will be curious and will be seen knocking the door.

