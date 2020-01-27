OMG Shefali Zariwala evicted : Bigg Boss 13: 26 January 2020 Written Update

MUMBAI Episodes starts with Movie Street Dancer actors Varun, Puneet, Remo and Raghavan explaining Biggboss behind the scene. they show a control room, a camera room. Salman Khan tells about his routine. Varun and Raghav also go to meet Salman’s makeup man and interact with the latter. After some time, Salman Khan enters the stage and greets everyone. He informs that Mahira, Vishal, and Asim are safe and says that one among the other evicted ones is going to be evicted. Salman asks everyone who is going to be evicted from the house. Salman gives them another luxury budget task post which Shehnaaz is sent to the confession room while others have to give answers related to her. They will also get a luxury budget item for every correct answer. they end up giving 5 correct answers. Street Dancer 3D team entered the house and had fun with the housemates. Varun informs them that they are famous.

Asim mimics Hrithik Roshan and Shehnaaz sings a Hindi song for the Street Dancer 3D team. Varun announces game everyone plays musical chair but the twist here is that the housemates are blindfolded. Mahira ends up winning the task. Remo D’Souza enters the house and gives them another task for elite membership. Two housemates each are called and asked to break the clock of one of the housemates whose time they think is over in the house.

Rashami and Vishal take Shefali’s name, Paras and Mahira take Shehnaaz’s name, Arti and Shefali take Rashami’s name, Shehnaaz and Sidharth take Vishal’s name. Sidharth, Paras, Arti, and Mahira win the candidature for an elite club. Post that, the Street Dancer 3D team enters the stage and greet Salman Khan. Thereafter, they get involved in some fun banter. Few of them also dance to the tune of some amazing songs. Post that, Salman enters the house through Me TV again along with Remo, Shraddha and Varun. Thereafter, the rest of the team also greets the housemates. Varun and others teach the housemates the special hook step of a song from their movie. Then they ask Salman to do the same step. Shenazz sings Punjabi version of their current song. Shefali gets evicted. Housemates are talking about how Vishal can get more votes than Rashmi. Salman announces that Family members are coming.