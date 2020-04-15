OMG! Shehnaaz flirts with Tonny Kakkar

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill was seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz shared a close bond with Sidharth Shukla inside the house.

The two were inseparable in the house. Towards the end of the show, Shehnaaz Gill confessed that she loves Siddharth Shukla whereas Siddarth friend-zoned her.

Tonny Kakkar is a renowned singer and he rose to fame with the song mile ho tum humko which he sang alongside his sister Neha Kakkar.

We came across a video where Shehnaaz and Tonny were flirting with each other on the song Goa beach and their onscreen chemistry looked sizzling.

Shehnaaz was seen in an orange coloured dress while Tony Kakkar wore a yellow shirt and blue ripped jeans and the two look so adorable.

Post this video, the fans have commented that they make such an amazing pair and Shehnaaz should date Tonny instead of Siddarth.

The fans also said that they should do more such videos and entertain their fans.

The original song Goa Beach was sung by singer Tony Kakkar and his sister Neha Kakkar. The song features singer Aditya Narayan and model Kat Kristian. The video song released on YouTube crossed a million views.

We wonder what will be Siddarth’s thoughts post seeing the video.

