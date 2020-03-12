OMG! Shehnaaz Gill BLASTS at Sanjjanaa Galrani for character assassination

MUMBAI: Colors’ Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has been grabbing eyeballs ever since the show commenced. The show has Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Kaur Gill and Paras Chhabra looking out for their perfect suitor.

Mayank Agnihotri and Jasleen Matharu have been eliminated from the show.

In the upcoming episode, Shehnaaz will blast at Sanjjanaa for character assassination.

In a certain discussion Sanjjanaa will point out that Ankita Srivastav is seen getting too cosy and touchy with the other male contestants of the show. This will irk Shehnaaz and she will jump in the conversation and will ask Sanjjanaa to shut up as she shouldn’t talk about other females’ character.

Shehnaaz will further support Ankita and say that she is just friendly with everyone like a family and in a positive way.

What are your views on Shehnaaz supporting Ankita?

Do you think Sanjjanaa is right with the comments that she passed?

Post your thoughts in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.