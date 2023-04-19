OMG! Shehnaaz Gill reveals shocking details on how the Punjabi industry neglected her and how she was not invited during her own movie premiere

MUMBAI : Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television. The singer-turned-actress has a massive fan following. She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss, where she emerged as the third runner-up.

Her friendship with late actor Siddharth Shukla grabbed headlines, and audiences loved watching them together.

They would fondly call them SidNaaz. Their bond in the Bigg Boss house was the highlight of the season, and further on, they kept their special bond even outside the house.

She was seen in many music videos, which have created history in terms of viewership.

Shehnaaz has a massive fan following. She is loved by one and all. Post her stint in Bigg Boss, she became Salman’s favourite, and will also soon be seen in his upcoming movie.

She is one of the most loved actresses on television and fans go gaga over every post she shares on social media.

Soon, she will be debuting alongside Salman Khan in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Recently, during an interview, Shehnaaz opened up about her struggles where she revealed how the Punjabi industry didn’t treat her well.

The actress said “The Punjabi film industry didn’t treat me well and completely boycotted me. I was wasn't invited in the premiere of my own film, neither the red carpet, nor in the media interaction. I cried a lot then, but today, here I am, and this is called Karma”.

Well, there is no doubt that Shehnaaz is a huge name in the industry today, and she has come a long way with a lot of hard work and dedication.

