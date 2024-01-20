OMG! Shehnaaz Gill's old roast clip resurfaces from her 'Bigg Boss 13' days; Netizen reacts calling it a 'Cringe'

MUMBAI: One of the most well-liked actresses in Hollywood is Shehnaaz Gill. The Punjabi music industry gave rise to the diva, who became extremely famous and well-known after participating in Bigg Boss 13, a popular reality show. Despite not taking home the title, her entire performance inside the BB House captured hearts. In the current day, Shehnaaz has advanced significantly and even starred in her first movie, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, starring Salman Khan, in 2023.

An internet user shared a vintage video of Shehnaaz Gill from her time on the well-known reality show Bigg Boss 13, on the discussion site Reddit. The diva was seen performing a task to the show's concept, which involved roasting other competitors of hers in front of a live audience. Shehnaaz gave a warm introduction of herself and mimicked a few competitors, looking effervescent and happy as always. She was seen in an instant feeling pride and saying, "Mujhe Punjab ki Katrina Kaif bol diya hai, Salman sir."

Netizens with keen eyes quickly noticed when the video was posted again and flocked the comment area with clever responses. Well, a sizable portion of online users cringed at Shehnaaz's performance and she tried to appear pushy and uptight. One person said, “Her actual impromptu comedy was quite fun but this was super cringe! Cringest stuff ever.” “she was the OG among cringiest contestants of all time bb.” another netizen wrote.

Shehnaaz Gill has evolved both personally and professionally, therefore her journey following BB 13 has undoubtedly prepared the ground for some significant transformation to come her way. Her style declarations, nevertheless, have been the highlights of it all. She used to be the lively Punjabi girl next door, but these days, her daring and sultry wardrobe choices give her the aura of a true fashionista. Shehnaaz already discussed this in an interview, claiming that she wants people to see her as more than just Desi.

According to her, “People have a certain image of me wearing a certain kind of clothes. Since that has been broken, they’re in shock. They’ll take time to get used to this version of me. Acceptance takes time. It might take some time for them to understand that I can do things beyond looking just desi.”

The diva explained her motivation, saying that she is curious in how others view her overall. According to her, “It’s important for me to know everyone’s opinion of me. I want to know what the world thinks of me and how they perceive me. So, I read every comment on my social media. It doesn’t affect me but teaches me a lot. It helps me come up with ideas on how to further trigger their negativity. I love doing the opposite of what people say. I love taking risks.”

