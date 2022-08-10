OMG! Shehnaaz Kaur Gill reveals that whatever she owns is not owned by her; but gifted by these special people in her life

MUMBAI:Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television, and the singer-turned-actress has a massive fan following. She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss where she emerged as the third runner-up.

Her friendship with late actor Siddharth Shukla grabbed headlines, and the audience loved watching them together. They fondly call them SidNaaz.

She was seen in many music videos, which have created history in terms of viewership.

Shehnaaz has a massive fan following. She is loved by one and all. Post her stint in Bigg Boss, she became Salman’s favorite and soon will be seen in his upcoming movie.

The actress is one of the most loved actors on television and her fans go crazy when they spot her on her any post that she shares on social media.

She is one of the only actresses who gives so much respect and love to her fans.

In fact, during events, she makes it a point to meet all her fans and click selfies with them.

Now we came across a thornback video where Shehnaaz is seen revealing that whatever she has today is not shopped by her but gifted by fans.

She is seen saying that everything she has today is gifted by her fans. The actress also said, that during the lockdown she didn’t have many clothes but then she didn’t know where so many dresses came to get as gifts and she is always thankful to her fans.

Today, Shehnaaz is a big name in the entertainment industry and the fans are super excited to see her with in the Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan where she would be making her debut in Bollywood.

No doubt that Shehnaaz is the most loved personality on television and she has a massive fan following

