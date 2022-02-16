OMG! Shesh Naagin of Naagin 6 accused of spreading the pandemic, READ to know more

MUMBAI: Naagin has time and again entertained the fans with its storyline. The makers came up with many seasons for the ardent viewers. Currently, Naagin 6 is making headlines as viewers are excited to know what the new season has in store for them. It features Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Maheck Chahal, among others.

Talking about the new season, it opened to mixed reviews from the audience for its storyline that revolves around an epidemic. The makers of this fictional show have dropped a new promo that shows Shesh Naagin (Maheck Chahal) in a tiff with Asur. The Asur is shown to be the husband of Urvashi Dholakia's character's husband. He accuses Shesh Naagin of spreading the pandemic and is certain that there are more people involved with her. "Kainaat ko bachaane waali Naagin par mahamaari failaane ka laga ilzaam, kya yeh saazish ke peeche hai uska haath? " reads the caption of the promo. In the previous episodes, it was shown how Pratha (Tejasswi Prakash) saves Rishabh (Simba Nagpal) and his younger brother's life.

However, the makers were trolled for the concept of the show. Addressing the same, Ekta Kapoor told ETimes TV, "I knew very well and I was sure that I would get trolled. I was ready for it. In the west if you see they make shows out of real incidents and they work well. Like Titanic came out of a real incident. The pandemic is something that the US based OTT channel will do. We are witnessing history and we all have changed in the last two years and Naagin also had to change. I made one during the pandemic and I felt I'd lost the zest, I personally felt this time will also be the same. I definitely felt there was something new in the first Naagin which was missing when I was writing a lot of the stuff later. I thought it's not just me, the world has changed a lot and to deal with the pandemic in a space where the Naagin takes revenge. I still remember everyone's face when I read it and they said it is terribly ridiculous but everyone felt it can either really work or can be really bad. I honestly believed that it was the time for me to do something that shakes the basics of the show otherwise it is always the personal revenge saga. How many times can I show the same thing?"

What’s your take on the concept of Naagin 6?

