OMG! Shiv Thakare is unrecognizable as he pranks people on street as scary beggar

MUMBAI: Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and fans loved the way he played the game.

Later, he entered the Bigg Boss Season 16 house as a contestant, playing the game well. He emerged as one of the strong contestants on the show.

His game was liked by the audience and he was considered one of the best players of the show. His fight with Archana and Priyanka had been a hot topic inside and outside the house.

His bond with Abdu is loved by the audience, and their friendship is quite loved and celebrated by all.

He didn’t win the trophy but definitely won many hearts. Today, his fan following has jumped to another level.

He was among the top two finalists and emerged as the first runner-up of the show.

Post that he was seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where he faced his fears and aced all the stunts and he was among the top five finalists of the show.

These days he is making headlines for his participation in the dance reality show “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa” where every week with his dance performance he impresses the judges and the audience’s of the show.

Now the actor shared a video on his social media account where he is seen pranking the people on the streets of Mumbai.

In the video, Shiv is seen in a scary get up and he behaves like a beggar on the street and asks money from people.

No one seems to entertain him and is running away from him as they fail to recognize him.

One of the ladies in the Auto gets really scared and screams at him to go away, but then at the end one good auto driver gives him some money.

The video is a funny one and will leave you in splits.

Well, there is no doubt that Shiv ‘s prank was successful as no one recognized him and he could pull it off.

