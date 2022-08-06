Omg! Shiva hints that something massive is going to happen in Pandya Store, Deet Inside

Prafulla has made Raavi believe that she is a jinx but Shiva defends Raavi and warns Prafulla to stay within her limits.

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Wed, 06/08/2022 - 19:40
Omg! Shiva hints something massive is going to happen in Pandya Store, Deet Inside

Mumbai: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favorite. 

Also read Pandya Store: Oh No! Shiva’s body not found, Raavi leaves the house

In this video, we see that Shiva aka Kanwar is angrily walking out of Pandya house and Raavi is left in shock. It seems that something massive is going to happen in the upcoming track. Take a look at this video, and let us know what you think in the comments below. 

Check out the video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@kanwardhillon_)

Also read  Pandya Store: Disheartening! Gautam to mend the Pandya Store, Dev reminds him about bankruptcy

Meanwhile in the show, Prafulla has made Raavi believe that she is a jinx but Shiva defends Raavi and warns Prafulla to stay within her limits.

Prafulla doesn't give up and hires a fake pandit who tells everyone that she is a jinx to the family. Hearing this, Shiva bashes him.

Much to Raavi’s shock, Shiva meets with an accident and his body is not found.

As everyone blames Raavi, even Suman blames her and warns her to leave the house as she doesn't want bad luck anymore. Raavi leaves with a heavy heart.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Kinshuk Mahajan Shiny Doshi Kanwar Dhillon Simran Budharup Akshay Kharodia Mohit Parmar Alice Kaushik Krutika Desai Pandya Store StarPlus TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Wed, 06/08/2022 - 19:40

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Congratulations! Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni bring home a swanky new Mercedes and we can't stop adoring it! Deet inside
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Aly and Jasmine are one of the most popular...
Amazing! Farhan Akhtar's first look from Ms Marvel out
MUMBAI: Touted as the first South Asian superhero ensemble project, Ms Marvel will follow the journey of its teenage...
ADORABLE! Check out how Imlie's Aryan and Arpita are setting sibling goals off-screen too
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has...
Trolled! Netizens are not ready to accept Preeta with any other person in Kundali Bhagya
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Omg! Shiva hints that something massive is going to happen in Pandya Store, Deet Inside
Mumbai: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
OOPS! Meet the bad boy on the sets of Swaran Ghar
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar has been one of the most anticipated shows of recent times; the show has already been garnering a...
Recent Stories
Interesting! Kartik Aaryan reveals his profit share of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Interesting! Kartik Aaryan reveals his profit share of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Latest Video