Omg! Shiva hints that something massive is going to happen in Pandya Store, Deet Inside

Mumbai: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favorite.

Also read Pandya Store: Oh No! Shiva’s body not found, Raavi leaves the house

In this video, we see that Shiva aka Kanwar is angrily walking out of Pandya house and Raavi is left in shock. It seems that something massive is going to happen in the upcoming track. Take a look at this video, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

Check out the video

Also read Pandya Store: Disheartening! Gautam to mend the Pandya Store, Dev reminds him about bankruptcy

Meanwhile in the show, Prafulla has made Raavi believe that she is a jinx but Shiva defends Raavi and warns Prafulla to stay within her limits.

Prafulla doesn't give up and hires a fake pandit who tells everyone that she is a jinx to the family. Hearing this, Shiva bashes him.

Much to Raavi’s shock, Shiva meets with an accident and his body is not found.

As everyone blames Raavi, even Suman blames her and warns her to leave the house as she doesn't want bad luck anymore. Raavi leaves with a heavy heart.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.