OMG! Shivangi Joshi revealed that she admires Divyanka Tripathi on Khatron Ke Khiladi and this reason

Shivangi Joshi revealed that she admires Divyanka Tripathi on Khatron Ke Khiladi

Shivangi soon will be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi where she would be revealing that Divyanka is her favourite contestant and that she would like to have a journey like her on the show.
SHIVANGI-DIVANKYA

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is one of the most popular television actresses. She has impressed the viewers with her acting skills and style statements.

She rose to fame with her performance as Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She won the hearts of the audience and became a household name.

She was last seem as the female lead role in Balika Vadhu Season 2 as Anandi.

She regularly connects with her fans by sharing posts on social media. Her page is filled with some of her fun-filled pictures, and she keeps her fans updated on what she is doing.

The audience loved her chemistry with Moshin Khan, and their fans fondly call them Kaira.

The actress will be seen in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi where she would be the contestant and would be facing her fears and will be doing all the stunts.

Now in a recent interview the actress revealed who was the contestant she admired in the previous season.

The actress said that she admired Divyanka Tripathi in the previous season as the way she performed the stunts were commendable and with so much courage she faced all the fears.

She said “ Divyanka has been my favourite, the way she performed the stunts last season was amazing and so inspiring she has no fear of anything and I hoped she has won the show”

Well, it will be interesting to see how Shivangi will be as a contestant on the show and how she will face her fears.

