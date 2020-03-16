OMG! Shoaib Ibrahim aka Rajveer gets injured on the sets of Star Bharat’s Ajooni | Deets Inside

Shoaib shared something on his social media which revealed that he got injured on the sets of Star Bharat’s Ajooni.

 

Shoaib Ibrahim

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back yet again with an update from the telly town.

Also read: Whoa! Ajooni’s Shoaib Ibrahim can easily get selected for Colors TV’s Khatron Ke Khiladi, here’s the proof

It is indeed a delight to watch the sizzling chemistry between Shoaib and Aayushee as they are paired up for the very first time on the small screen.

The shoot has already started and some days before it was the very first day of the telecast of the show.

The show is well appreciated and liked by the viewers as this show is the comeback of Shoaib.

But in the midst of the things, Shoaib shared something on his social media which revealed that he got injured on the sets of Star Bharat's Ajooni.

Well, he recently performed a dangerous stunt, so supposedly because of it, he got injured.

He shared on his social media account an update about his injury and also how he is pampering himself by drinking a healthy drink. It is assumed that he might be having a juice which may be fruit and turmeric flavoured.

Have a look!

Also read: MUST-READ! Here's what Shoaib Ibrahim has to say on his experience of getting back on-screen after a long time with his new show

Star Bharat’s Ajooni revolves around Hoshiarpur, Punjab. Shoaib Ibrahim and Ayushi Khurana’s Ajooni is the story of a girl who is very simple and belongs to a middle-class family, who enjoys the smallest of joys in her heart whereas Shoaib Ibrahim aka Rajveer is a smart Punjabi guy who is the stubborn son of the elder father and does not listen to anyone in front of him.

Well, Shoaib, we hope you are feeling good now!

Do let us know your views.

Till then keep reading this space for more news, gossip, and updates.

Shoaib Ibrahim Sasural Simar Ka Prem ajooni Rajveer TellyChakkar TV news hindi actor Star Bharat Disney Plus Hotstar Shah Rukh Khan Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sat, 07/30/2022 - 17:34

