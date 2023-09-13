OMG! With shows like Titli, Keh Doon Tumhein, and Saubhagyavati Bhavya 2, are anti-heroes shows back on TV?

Some years ago, a lot of dark TV dramas and thrillers were a big part of the synergy of TV, shows like Ek Hasina Thi, Saubhavyavati Bhava, and more.
Keh Doon Tumhein

MUMBAI: Every couple of years, a new variety of TV shows are launched and if they work, that is usually the start of an era. In TV for example, love triangles, Mythological shows, then superhero shows, all have had some kind of an era, shows with social messages and such.

And slowly that faded out making way for another era. Now, with shows like Titli, which deals with the evil of domestic violence, and a new launch Keh Doon Tumhein, surrounding a thriller and the return if Saubhavyavati Bhava 2, it feels as if the era of anti-heroes is back.

We call them the era of anti-hero is because, in all these shows, the hero, or the lead, is imperfect in some sort of way, they are very different from what a cliched hero is like. These characters have a sense of darkness about them.

But most importantly, like the pattern we spoke about, once a show with a theme works, we see more shows try and emulate that, so does that mean that the era of the anti-hero is back and that we can expect to see more shows that are thrillers and focussing on stories which are not really romances. 

Keh Doon Tumhein is the latest release on Star Plus, and Saubhagya Vati Bhava is going to air soon on Star Bharat.

What do you think about the upcoming shows? Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

About Author

