OMG! Siddarth and Asim to compete for the mall task

MUMBAI: As we know that Siddarth and Asim don’t get along in the Bigg Boss house and the two are seen always fighting with each other, and locking horns with each other, and when they fight with each other, they're uglier side comes out.

As we all know every year, there is mall task that takes place in the house where a few contestants go and ask the audience to vote for them, well now as per sources it seems that Asim and Siddarth will be only two contestants to be fighting this big battle. These two will be only going for it as they are the only elite club members right now.

Very soon Siddarth and Asim will be coming out of the house, and will be taken in the mall where the audience will get a chance to interact with the contestants.

The makers are planning this event and soon it will happen and fans will be informed about it.

Well, it will be very interesting to see who will win this battle.