News

OMG! Siddarth doesn't want to keep in touch with Shehnaaz

Siddarth once said that he cannot hate Shehnaaz but will not keep in touch with her

Ektaa Kumaran's picture
By Ektaa Kumaran
22 Apr 2020 06:05 PM

MUMBAI: One of the most popular shows, Bigg Boss 13 might be over but the contestants are still making headlines. The latest report revolves around the adorable duo Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla.

The two’s bond was one of the major highlights of Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz and Sidharth, though call themselves as best friends, their bond was of a different kind and the fans loved it.

Well, even though they are out of the show, their bond is still intact. They are still in touch and in fact, Sidharth even made an appearance on Shehnaaz's show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge to support her.

The duo also has a massive fan following and their fans really shower them with a lot of care, love and support.

One of the fan clubs shared a video where Siddarth is telling Shehnaaz that he does not hate her but he will not keep in touch with her post-Bigg Boss.

After he says that Shehnaaz feels really bad and she doesn’t react. The video shows the various moments when Shehnaaz has expressed her desires and feelings for Siddarth.

Fans have commented that the jodi of SidNaaz was so pure and real that even today when you watch their clippings or specially edited videos one really misses them on screen.

They have created magic in Bigg Boss and in the other coming seasons no one can break their record of true friendship and love, claim fans.

Recently even Siddarth and Shehnaaz’s music video has created history by breaking records when it came to viewership.

They definitely are one the most adorable couples on television.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

Tags Colors tv Bigg Boss 13 Sidharth Shukla Shehnaz Kaur Gill Bhula Dunga TellyChalkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

These Bollywood couples prove age is just a...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here