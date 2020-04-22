OMG! Siddarth doesn't want to keep in touch with Shehnaaz

MUMBAI: One of the most popular shows, Bigg Boss 13 might be over but the contestants are still making headlines. The latest report revolves around the adorable duo Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla.

The two’s bond was one of the major highlights of Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz and Sidharth, though call themselves as best friends, their bond was of a different kind and the fans loved it.

Well, even though they are out of the show, their bond is still intact. They are still in touch and in fact, Sidharth even made an appearance on Shehnaaz's show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge to support her.

The duo also has a massive fan following and their fans really shower them with a lot of care, love and support.

One of the fan clubs shared a video where Siddarth is telling Shehnaaz that he does not hate her but he will not keep in touch with her post-Bigg Boss.

After he says that Shehnaaz feels really bad and she doesn’t react. The video shows the various moments when Shehnaaz has expressed her desires and feelings for Siddarth.

Fans have commented that the jodi of SidNaaz was so pure and real that even today when you watch their clippings or specially edited videos one really misses them on screen.

They have created magic in Bigg Boss and in the other coming seasons no one can break their record of true friendship and love, claim fans.

Recently even Siddarth and Shehnaaz’s music video has created history by breaking records when it came to viewership.

They definitely are one the most adorable couples on television.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com