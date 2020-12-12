OMG! Siddarth Shukla misses Rashami Desai on his birthday!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most successful shows on television and all credits go to the contestants and the makers of the show who knew what content to put up for the show.

In Season 13 every contestant had given a tough competition to one and another.

Post the show Siddarth emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Rashami was the 4th runner up.

Since the beginning of the season, the audience witnessed the fights between Siddarth and Rashami. From fighting over tasks and discussing their past, the two have been sharing a lot of cold vibes with each other.

But now things have cooled down, and they are cordial with each other.

Today is Siddarth Shukla’s birthday and the actor tweeted and sent a message to Rashami Desai, Paras, Vishal, and Mahira.

In his tweet, he wrote that he was finally turning 40 and he is still not buddha and told everyone to take this as a joke.

On the other hand, Rashami replied telling him that she knew that he will be missing her so hard and wished him a Happy Birthday.

Mahira Sharma also wished Siddarth and said that he is the strongest person she ever knows and she is grateful for all the memories she has made along with him and she missed those days.

Well, no doubt that the audience loved Rashami and Siddarth banter in the Bigg Boss house and also their off-screen camaraderie with each other.

Awwwww.... I knew it... you’re gonna miss me so harddd on that note wish you happy birthday. Stay blessed @sidharth_shukla — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) December 11, 2020