OMG! Siddharth Nigam turns zombie on the sets of Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam is one of the finest actors of the small screen and has come a long way in his career. The handsome hunk of the telly world is quite popular among the masses, all thanks to his dashing looks and killer personality. The actor's huge social media following proves that he is a hot favourite among the masses.



He is presently seen in SAB TV's show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga where he plays the titular role of Aladdin. Fans are loving Sid's heroic avatar and also his fresh pairing with TV hottie Avneet Kaur who plays the role of Princess Yasmine.



Sid has often shared many BTS pictures and videos from the sets of the show and the latest one shared by the actor is not to be missed. The actor has turned zombie on the sets of Aladdin and we wonder why.



Sid shared the picture on his Instagram story where he all got into his zombie avatar.

Take a look at the picture.

On the work front, Sid is known for his debut Bollywood film Dhoom 3 where he portrayed the role of young Aamir Khan. Since then, there was no looking back. He has been climbing the ladder of success with various achievements.



What do you think about Siddharth's zombie look? Did you like it? Tell us in the comments.