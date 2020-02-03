OMG! Sidharth gets emotional as Shehnaaz bids adieu to the show

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is grabbing the headlines these days for the ongoing fights and ups and downs that are happening in the house. The Bigg Boss house is not an easy place to stay in, as the contestants in the house are cut off from the outside world.

The house sees relationships crumble and change in no time. In every season, there are some people who create a bond that is liked by the audience. One such friendship in the house is of Siddharth and Shehnaaz.

The two are been loved by the audience and they have the massive fan following, their friendship is been looked up inside and outside of the Bigg Boss house. The housemates fondly call them Sidnaaz.

Now as we all know that Shehnaaz, Siddarth, and Vishal have been nominated, and during the weekend ka vaar episode, Salman will play a prank on Shehnaaz and tell her that she is evicted from the show, which will surprise everyone.

On knowing this result, Siddarth will break down and will get emotional as the doors will open for Shehnaaz to leave. But at the end Salman will say it’s a prank and Vishal will get evicted from the show.

Seems like Siddarth has also got emotionally connected with Shehnaaz.